LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

All of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains are under an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The rest of the Rolling Plains is under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk.

Very large hail (up to the size of baseballs), damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Highlights:

As of mid-morning, there was no active weather across the region. We expect storms to begin developing later this afternoon.

Today's Severe Weather Outlook:

