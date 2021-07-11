Severe weather coverage for the South Plains, July 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued early Sunday afternoon for portions of the Texas South Plains, along with eastern and southeastern New Mexico. The watch is in effect until 7:00 PM CDT/6:00 PM MDT. The watch does not include Lubbock, but does include areas to the west and southwest.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/TT0S7Uc4ME — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 11, 2021

Storm Highlights

2:49 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 2:49 PM to 3:45 PM CDT for Terry County, TX, Hockley County, TX.

2:42 PM CDT: Event extended (area). Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 7/11/2021 2:42 PM to 7:00 PM CDT for Borden County, TX, Scurry County, TX.

2:33 PM CDT. Event extended (area). Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 7/11/2021 2:33 PM to 7:00 PM CDT for Kent County, TX, Garza County, TX.

2:25 PM CDT: At 2:25 PM CDT, 8 WSW Sundown [Cochran Co, TX] MESONET reports TSTM WND GST of M65 MPH.

2:20 PM CDT: New event. Flood Advisory from 7/11/2021 2:20 PM to 4:30 PM CDT for Yoakum County, TX, Cochran County, TX, Terry County, TX, Hockley County, TX.

1:54 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 1:54 PM to 3:00 PM CDT for Yoakum County, TX, Cochran County, TX.

1:14 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 1:14 PM to 2:15 PM CDT for Yoakum County, TX, Cochran County, TX.

1:03 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 12:03 PM to 1:00 PM MDT for Lea County, NM.

At 1:01 PM CDT, Tatum [Lea Co, NM] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports HAIL of half dollar size (E1.25 INCH). TATUM POLICE REPORT HAIL SLIGHTLY LARGER THAN QUARTERS.

12:36 PM CDT: New event. Flood Advisory from 7/11/2021 11:36 AM to 2:45 PM MDT for Lea County, NM.

12:18 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7/11/2021 7:00 PM CDT for Yoakum County, TX, Cochran County, TX, Terry County, TX, Hockley County, TX, Lynn County, TX.

12:17 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7/11/2021 7:00 PM CDT for Dawson County, TX, Gaines County, TX, Lea County, NM.

12:11 PM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 11:11 AM to 12:15 PM MDT for Lea County, NM.

11:17 AM CDT: New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2021 10:17 AM to 11:15 AM MDT for Lea County, NM.

Today’s Severe Weather Outlook

There is a “slight” (2/5) and “marginal” (1/5) risk for severe weather on Sunday across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A few storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

