LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening across the South Plains, and across the Rolling Plains Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.
Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:
There is an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the Rolling Plains, along with the eastern and central South Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. The western South Plains is under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk.
Large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are the primary threats. Tornadoes are not expected. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.
