LUBBOCK, Texas — Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Tuesday afternoon and evening.



Meanwhile, lingering showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through midday Tuesday across the Rolling Plains. This activity is not expected to be severe.

Tuesday’s Severe Weather Outlook:

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Large hail up to golf ball size (can’t rule out isolated larger size) and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are the primary threats. There tornado threat is low but not zero. A few storms many produce locally heavy rainfall which may result in minor and urban flooding.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

KLBK Severe Weather Coverage:

KAMC Severe Weather Coverage:

