LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are again possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across the South Plains.

Highlights:

3:17 PM CDT: The Storm Prediction Center notes portions of the South Plains, Permian Basin and eastern/southeastern New Mexico are being monitored for a possible Severe Thunderstorm Watch later this afternoon.

Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:

There is a “slight” (level 3 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains. The severe weather threat is mainly confined to areas on the Caprock.



Large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

