LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening across the portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Highlights:

2:25 PM CDT: A Tornado Watch is in effect for Borden and Scurry County until 10:00 PM CDT.

1:55 PM CDT: A Tornado Watch is in effect until for Briscoe, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Kent, King, Lubbock, Motley and Swisher County until 10:00 PM CDT.

1:36 PM CDT: The Storm Prediction Center notes a Tornado Watch will be issued later this afternoon for portions of the far southern South and Rolling Plains, along with the Permian Basin.

12:35 PM CDT: The Storm Predication Center notes a Tornado Watch will be issued for portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains later this afternoon.

Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:

There is a “moderate” (level 4 out of 5) risk and an “enhanced” (level 3 out of 4) risk for severe weather across the Rolling Plains. Portions of the South Plains are under an “enhanced,” “slight” (level 2 out of 5), and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5″ risk. The higher threat for severe weather will be for areas off the Caprock.

Very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible.

