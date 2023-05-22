LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock on Monday said a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for “much of the region” through 10:00 p.m. for the forecast of winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter.

By 3:20 p.m., storms were moving east across the South Plains and Southern Panhandle.

“These will continue through the evening,” the NWS said. “[The] main threats include large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding in heavy rainfall.”

Near Hale Center, image by Ryon Atwood

Storm Highlights

2:44 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tulia TX and Vigo Park TX until 3:45 PM CDT

3:12 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX and Olton TX until 4:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!

4:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Abernathy TX and Lockney TX until 5:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail!

4:25 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX and Spade TX until 5:30 PM CDT

4:37 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale Center TX and Underwood TX until 5:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail!

5:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Petersburg TX, Lorenzo TX and Cone TX until 6:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail!

Useful Links

If live coverage is needed, we will put a video player at the top of this story.