LUBBOCK, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Lubbock and portions of the South Plains through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jacob Riley reported, “The main concerns with tonight’s severe weather potential will be damaging winds up to 80 MPH, large hail up to apple-sized (3.00″ in diameter), localized flash flooding, and even an isolated tornado or two.”
Storm Highlights
- 3:23 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 9 PM CDT
- 4:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Muleshoe TX, Sudan TX and Needmore TX until 4:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!
- 4:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Sudan TX and Needmore TX until 4:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!
- 4:53 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bovina TX, Farwell TX and Lariat TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 5:08 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Meadow TX and Ropesville TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 5:10 p.m. Levelland HS Principal Dr. Matthew Birdwell said the school will be open as a tornado shelter if the need arises
- 5:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sudan TX and Amherst TX until 6:15 PM CDT
- 5:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Bovina TX, Farwell TX and Lariat TX until 5:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!
- 5:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Anton TX, Smyer TX and Spade TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:50 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tulia TX and Kress TX until 6:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!
- 5:54 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Opdyke West TX and Lums Chapel TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 6:01 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Wilson TX and Ropesville TX until 7:00 PM CDT
- 6:09 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Levelland TX, Opdyke West TX and Lums Chapel TX until 6:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail!
- 6:15 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Bovina TX and Parmerton TX until 8:15 PM CDT
- 6:20 p.m. Unconfirmed reports of baseball sized hail near Anton
- 6:24 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Tulia TX and Kress TX until 8:30 PM CDT
- 6:26 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tulia TX and Kress TX until 7:30 PM CDT
