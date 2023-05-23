LUBBOCK, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Lubbock and portions of the South Plains through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Jacob Riley reported, “The main concerns with tonight’s severe weather potential will be damaging winds up to 80 MPH, large hail up to apple-sized (3.00″ in diameter), localized flash flooding, and even an isolated tornado or two.”

Storm Highlights

Near Hereford, image from video by K. Sifuentes

(Nexstar/Staff)

