LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Lubbock and the South Plains Wednesday.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop,” the NWS said. “Some storms may be severe, capable of producing hail to baseball size and wind gusts to 70 mph.”

“A few tornadoes will be possible,” NWS said concerning the forecast for Wednesday evening and night.

Storm Highlights

3:26 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT

12:29 p.m. A Severe Weather Outlook was updated

.

Useful Links

If live coverage is needed, we will put a video player at the top of this story.