LUBBOCK, Texas — Thunderstorms were forecast to develop Sunday afternoon

across eastern New Mexico and then move into portions of the South Plains during the evening.

At 8:50 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lubbock said a severe thunderstorm was over Wolfforth and was going to move over Lubbock shortly.

“This storm has produced 65 mph wind gusts and torrential rainfall,” NWS said. “Roadways will become flooded in the city as the storm moves over.”

Wolfforth, Image by Alicia Casillas

Hail in Portales, NM, May 28, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Portales NM, May 28, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm Highlights

