LUBBOCK, Texas — Thunderstorms were forecast to develop Sunday afternoon
across eastern New Mexico and then move into portions of the South Plains during the evening.
At 8:50 p.m., the National Weather Service in Lubbock said a severe thunderstorm was over Wolfforth and was going to move over Lubbock shortly.
“This storm has produced 65 mph wind gusts and torrential rainfall,” NWS said. “Roadways will become flooded in the city as the storm moves over.”
Storm Highlights
- 8:52 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX and Shallowater TX until 9:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
- 8:50 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Lubbock TX, Woodrow TX and Burris TX until 11:00 PM CDT
- 8:30 p.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Meadow TX, Smyer TX and Ropesville TX until 9:00 PM CDT
- 8:11 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX and Meadow TX until 10:15 PM CDT
- 8:06 p.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX and Meadow TX until 8:30 PM CDT
- 7:48 p.m. (central) Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Portales NM, Cameo NM and Delphos NM until 7:45 PM MDT
- 7:40 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Denver City TX until 9:45 PM CDT
- 6:38 p.m. Cam Wade tweeted an image of the storm West Northwest of Denver City
