LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said storms would develop near the Texas-New Mexico state line and spread east Friday evening. The NWS said hail and wind damage could be expected.
Northwestern Lubbock County was put on a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m. The NWS said wind gusts could reach 70 mph. Several counties, including Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley and Lamb were placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 p.m.
Weather highlights:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roosevelt and Curry Counties until 4:30 p.m. MDT
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Lamb and Parmer Counties until 6:30 p.m. CDT
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County until 6:30 p.m. CDT
