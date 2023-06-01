LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said severe thunderstorms were in for the forecast for Thursday.
“Hail to the size of golf balls, wind gusts to 70 mph, torrential/flooding rain, and an isolated tornado or two will all be possible,” the NWS said.
Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., Lubbock Power and Light reported scattered outages. One was from a direct lightning strike on vital equipment, LP&L said.
The Lynn County Sheriff’s office reported several vehicles losing control and crashing about 4 miles north of O’Donnell due to water and mud on the roadway.
Storm Summary
- 1:59 p.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Spur TX, Jayton TX and Dickens TX until 2:30 PM CDT
- 1:53 p.m. Larry Rodriguez tweeted a video and said, “FM 3332 impassable at Hwy 87 in Lynn County.”
- 12:59 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Post TX, Spur TX and Dickens TX until 1:30 PM CDT
- 12:29 p.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Slaton TX, Post TX and Tahoka TX until 1:00 PM CDT
- 12:16 p.m. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office said, “Due to heavy rain…. We are asking you to avoid Hwy 84 and FM399. Emergency personnel will be working a multi-vehicle accident.”
- 12:00 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Slaton TX, Post TX and Tahoka TX until 12:30 PM CDT
- 11:31 a.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Lubbock TX, Slaton TX and Post TX until 12:00 PM CDT
- 11:21 a.m. NWS said: Considerable Flash Flood Warning in Lynn County. 6.17″ of rain has fallen at the O’Donnell West Texas Mesonet site in the past 3 hours.
- 10:41 a.m. Emilio Garcia tweeted an image and said, “Avoid travel on Hwy 87 between Tahoka and Lamesa, highway is flooding quick…”
- 10:39 a.m. Flash Flood Warning including Tahoka TX and O’Donnell TX until 12:45 PM CDT
- 9:49 a.m. A special weather statement (for wind and hail) has been issued for Littlefield TX, Sudan TX and Amherst TX until 10:15 AM CDT
If live coverage is needed, we will place a video player at the top of this article.