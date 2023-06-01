Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said severe thunderstorms were in for the forecast for Thursday.

“Hail to the size of golf balls, wind gusts to 70 mph, torrential/flooding rain, and an isolated tornado or two will all be possible,” the NWS said.

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

FM 3332 in Lynn County (Nexstar/Staff)

FM 3332 in Lynn County (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Near Tahoka along U.S. Highway 87 (Nexstar/Staff)

Between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., Lubbock Power and Light reported scattered outages. One was from a direct lightning strike on vital equipment, LP&L said.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s office reported several vehicles losing control and crashing about 4 miles north of O’Donnell due to water and mud on the roadway.

Storm Summary

Useful Links

If live coverage is needed, we will place a video player at the top of this article.