LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said severe thunderstorms were in the forecast for parts of eastern New Mexico and the South Plains on Friday.

The NWS placed the entire area under a Tornado Watch until 8:00 p.m. A flood watch was issued until midnight.

“Flash flooding may occur in conjunction with tornado-producing storms this afternoon,” the NWS said.

The risk of flash flooding was increasing, according to the NWS.

At 1:43 p.m., the NWS said, “A possibly rain wrapped tornado is about to cross Highway 62 about 25 miles west of Seminole.”

Weather highlights:

Tornado Watch for eastern New Mexico and the South Plains issued until 8:00 p.m.

Flood Watch for for eastern New Mexico and the South Plains issued until midnight

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chaves, Curry and Roosevelt Counties until 11:30 a.m. MDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bailey, Cochran and Parmer Counties until 1:45 p.m. CDT

Tornado Warning issued for Lea and Gaines Counties until 2:15 p.m. CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews until 2:30 p.m. CDT

