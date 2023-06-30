LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said there was a slight to marginal risk for severe weather on the South Plains on Friday.

The NWS said it expected storms to develop near the Texas-New Mexico border Friday afternoon and move east through the evening.

“Areas on the Caprock will have the greatest threat for high winds, large hail and heavy rainfall,” NWS Lubbock said in a social media post.

Weather highlights:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley and Lamb Counties until 4:30 p.m.

Flood Advisory for Lamb County until 6:00 p.m.

Flood Advisory for Hale County until 5:00 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Hockley and Lamb Counties until 6:00 p.m.

