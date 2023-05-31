LUBBOCK, Texas — Thunderstorms were forecasted to hit parts of eastern New Mexico and the South Plains on Wednesday during the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, main threats included damaging winds up to 80 mph, golf ball sized hail, heavy rain and potential flooding.

The NWS provided an update at 6:00 p.m. saying thunderstorms were slowly started to move into the South Plains from New Mexico. The NWS said, “These storms have had a history of producing large hail and damaging winds.”

Storm highlights:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Parker, Bailey, Cochran, Yoakum, Castro, Lamb, Hockley, Terry, Gaines and Dawson Counties until 9:00 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Roosevelt and Chaves Counties until 5:30 p.m. MDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaines and Lea Counties until 6:00 p.m. CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Bailey and Cochran Counties until 7:15 p.m.

Useful Links: