LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather struck parts of the South Plains on Tuesday evening. Along with severe storms across the region, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for northern Scurry County at 8:37 p.m. and cancelled about 30 minutes later.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of large hail up to golf ball size, locally heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon and overnight,” the NWS said earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Hail falls in New Home Tuesday evening (Photo: Ricky Johnson)

Hail from 8 miles north of Tulia (Viewer photo)

(Photo: EverythingLubbock tower camera)

A little before 6:00 p.m., the NWS said a strong thunderstorm would impact parts of Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Hockley Counties. A statement was also issued for Scurry County. The NWS also said, “radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Snyder, moving northeast at 20 mph.”

In an update at 6:15 p.m., the NWS said a storm near Happy was the “strongest” in the area at the time. The NWS said at 7:08 p.m. a severe storm that could produce large hail was headed for Tulia. The storm was capable of producing a tornado, according to the NWS.

A Tornado Warning was issued for northern Scurry County at 8:37 p.m. A possible tornado was located close to Fluvanna, moving southeast. The warning was cancelled not too long after.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas that included Spur, Dickens and Roaring Springs. The NWS said, “This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!”

Storm highlights

2:47 p.m. Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for areas that included the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Cottle, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Motely, Swisher, Terry, Hockley, Lynn and Lubbock

4:29 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Plains counties, including Lubbock

5:45 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas including Castro and Swisher counties

5:47 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas including Tulia TX, Happy TX and Kaffir TX until 7:00 p.m.

5:50 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for areas including southwestern Lubbock, northwestern Lynn, northeastern Terry and southeastern Hockley Counties though 6:30 p.m. (wind and hail)

5:52 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for parts of Scurry County through 6:15 p.m. (wind and hail)

6:09 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning continued for Tulia, Happy and Kaffir. The NSW said the storm would contain two-inch sized hail

6:32 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas of New Home and Wilson in Lynn County

7:27 p.m., Special Weather Statement issued for areas including parts of Lynn and Garza Counties (wind and hail)

7:50 p.m., Food Advisory issued for parts of the Texas Panhandle, including Swisher County

8:37 p.m., Tornado Warning issued for northern Scurry County

9:11 p.m., Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Crosby, Dickens, Floyd and Motley Counties

9:14 p.m., Tornado Warning cancelled for Scurry County

The most recent Drought Monitor indicated severe and extreme drought in Lubbock County.

Use the image slideshow above to see pictures from the storm. If you would like to submit photos, send an email to newsweb@klbk13.tv.