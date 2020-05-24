Severe weather on Sunday, watch live updates

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the forecast called for strong to severe thunderstorm development along a dryline. Storms were expected to impact the South Plains and Rolling Plains late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/0t0ZJYPlEJ— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tahoka TX, Wilson TX, Southland TX until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/V2MeYTrRqu— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2020
Thunderstorm near Ropesville is moving toward Wolfforth now. Large hail and high wind are possible. #txwx @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/MJM7RDNLmc— Larry Rodriguez (@larrydtv) May 24, 2020
Check out this virga bomb in Brownfield! #TXwx #KAMC #Severe #LubWX pic.twitter.com/KWFZpwd4D6— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) May 24, 2020
Quick video from Northwest Lubbock county, south of Shallowater KAMC News Strike Drone Ron Roberts KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley Meteorologist Kellianne Klass pic.twitter.com/mrW2A5v5xY— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 24, 2020
Looking northwest from north Lubbock @KAMCNews Strike Drone @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/uDidHA9zvG— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 24, 2020
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/GkPnvPbN35— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2020
FM 669 in Garza Co. remains closed after heavy rains damaged the roadway in several locations. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the area. Weather permitting; TxDOT crews will begin repair work on Tuesday, May 26. Road will be closed until repairs are made. pic.twitter.com/KQPJLAHc4V— TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) May 24, 2020
10:45AM: Our team has spotted storm damage on FM669 south of Post, TX this morning. In this picture the pavement has slid off the road and into the ditch to the right. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/OXf4q4k4ZV— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2020