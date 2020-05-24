Breaking News
Severe weather on Sunday, watch live updates

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the forecast called for strong to severe thunderstorm development along a dryline. Storms were expected to impact the South Plains and Rolling Plains late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Use the video player above to watch live updates. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

There will be a “stay tuned” screen when the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab is not live.

About 5:20 pm (this *NOT* a tornado). It’s a cold air funnel.
Image from Kyle Allen west of Brownfield after 5:00 pm
Before 5:00 pm

