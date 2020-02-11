Severe winter weather on its way to the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe winter weather is on its way to the Hub City, and a repsentative with TxDot said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“The public’s security is our main priority,” said Cory Jackson, TxDot. “We just ask drivers to please be courteous, and know that wer’re out here to try and make it safe.”

Snow plows and emergency crews are expected to be on the roads in the early hours of the morning. Road closures are not planned at this time, but could happen once precipitation starts to fall.

“Drive slow, be careful, remember that black ice can happen when you’re least expecting it,” Jackson said. “Remember our first responders, they are out there for everyone’s safety too.”