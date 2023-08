LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said in a press release construction on sewer lines to service Detroit Avenue Lift Station No. 34, crossing North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street in the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

The project would result in possible traffic delays and detours along North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street.

The press release said drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and to use caution while driving in the construction zone.