Sewer line construction on 138th Street to start Monday, June 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) —

Beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock with H.D. Weaver will begin construction of a sewer line along 138th Street, between Quaker Avenue and Salisbury Avenue.

Due to the construction, 138th Street from Quaker Avenue to Salisbury Avenue will be closed. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route during this project. This project is expected to be complete by early July.

