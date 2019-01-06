Local News

Sewer main rehabilitation to close portions of 3rd Street through late March

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 a.m., Deerwood Construction, Inc., will be constructing a sanitary sewer main on 3rd Street from Avenue S to Waco Avenue. For this construction, certain portions of 3rd Street will be closed for through traffic and access will be limited to local residents until March 31, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

This project will restrict access on 3rd Street from Avenue S to Waco Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

