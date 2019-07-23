Sewer main work to affect East Lubbock traffic until September

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., will remove and replace an existing 30″ sanitary sewer line for the City of Lubbock on Canyon Lakes Drive, east of MLK Boulevard. For the duration of construction, portions of Canyon Lakes Drive will be closed for through traffic, and access will be limited to local traffic only until September 16, 2019. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

