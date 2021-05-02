Sewer tap construction on Avenue P to begin Monday, May 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday May 3, 2021, the City of Lubbock, with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will begin construction of a sewer tap to serve 2101 Avenue P. The estimated completion date is Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The construction area will close Avenue P to all traffic from the 21st Street alley to 22nd Street. All drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction.



