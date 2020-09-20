Sewer tap construction on Cesar E. Chavez Drive to start Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will begin construction of a sewer tap to serve 1910 Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Due to the construction, Cesar E. Chavez Drive, from Duke Street to Cornell Street, will be closed. Cesar E. Chavez Drive will be open to thru traffic only between Erskine Avenue and Duke Street. Local residents may use Duke Street, but all other southbound traffic is encouraged to use Vernon Avenue as a detour. This project is expected to be complete late next week.

