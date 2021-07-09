Sex offender re-arrested in Lubbock, has a criminal history all the way back to 1979

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gregorio Sanchez, 59, was taken into custody Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender. Sanchez had previous convictions for sexual assault and attempted murder.

The sexual assault case resulted in a guilty plea in 1991 and a 15-year prison sentence. According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, Sanchez was obligated to register for the rest of his life. He verified his address in 2020. But in 2021, he was listed as “absconded.”

In 2016, Sanchez was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and ordered to serve 40 days in jail. The new case of failing to register was filed on July 2. Sanchez was located Thursday after an officer witnessed him running a stop sign, according to official records.

Sanchez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

EverythingLubbock.com did try to obtain records on the attempted murder case. But records from 1979 were not immediately available.