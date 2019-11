LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday for failing to register as a sex offender upon moving to Lubbock.

Thomas Lillard, 41, moved to Lubbock from Arizona and did not register as a sex offender. He was arrested in May 2019.

Court records said he failed to register as a sex offender starting in November 2018.

In August of 2007, Lillard pleaded guilty to attempted sexual contact with a minor. Following that, he must register as a sex offender wherever he goes.