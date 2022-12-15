LUBBOCK, Texas — Dallas Christopher Hernandez took a plea deal for possession of child pornography in Lubbock federal court. He originally faced other charges including production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Court records said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Lubbock Police with a CyberTip in February 2021. While investigating Hernandez, LPD got a second CyberTip in July 2022. A search warrant revealed Hernandez made a video of himself sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

Some of the details in court records were too graphic to be reported here.

If a judge approves the deal, Hernandez will be sentenced to no less than 15 years in prison, but no more than 40 years.

The deal was signed on Wednesday and filed in court records on Thursday.