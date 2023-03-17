LUBBOCK, Texas — Amy Gilly, 46, a former teacher in the Hale Center ISD who was accused of an improper student/teacher relationship, pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Gilly pleaded guilty to Transfer of Obscene Material to a minor, court documents said.

According to federal court records, Gilly sent “sexually explicit” text messages to a 15-year-old student. Court records stated that Gilly told the victim, “I want you so bad, but there is never a time or place.” Court records stated Gilly also said, “I need more room. I’m a big girl … plus during the day someone will see us.”

Gilly referenced a “booty call” with the victim in some text messages, according to court records.

Court documents said Gilly had planned to meet with the victim on December 16, the day law enforcement received a report about an improper relationship between Gilly and the student. According to court records, Gilly also exchanged sexually explicit verbal communication with the victim.

According to Gilly’s Facebook account, she was a teacher at the high school.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Gilly will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison and a three-year sentence of supervised release. Gilly will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Federal court records did not indicate the status of Gilly’s state charges.