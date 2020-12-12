Sgt. Eade’s family remembers him as a family man and devoted police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sergeant Ricky Eade was a Texas Tech police officer who died December 10 after he suffered complications from COVID-19. His family said when Sgt Eade took a turn for the worst after he tested positive. Doctors were stumped as he had no other risk factors.

His family urges folks to remember his legacy and all the incredible work he did with the Texas Tech Police.

“I’m honored to have had him as my father,” said Eade’s oldest son Tyler Eade.

Remembering him as a caring son who would go out of his way to help others.

“A package came to the door, and it was a little, bitty light thing, and I’d start to grab it, and he’d be pushing me out of the way saying, ‘No Dad. I’ll get it for you,” said Sgt. Eade’s father, Ricky Eade Sr.

He was a devoted police officer, serving on the Texas Tech police force for almost 24 years.

“From the time he was a little boy, he wanted to be a police officer,” said Eade. “He liked the kids. Every once in a while, he’d think they would do some really crazy stuff.”

Family said Eade was someone who always had a sense of humor and was well-known around the office as a prankster.

“He’d tell them that he wore a long sleeve shirt because he had tattoos all up and down his arm, and he didn’t want everyone to see his tattoos. And he didn’t have any tattoos, he didn’t have a tattoo on his body,” said Eade.

But while his memory will live on, the hole he leaves behind is impossible to fill.

“It’s pretty hard to bury one of your kids. They should burry you, not you burying them,” said Eade.

But his family knowing, eventually, they will all be together, once again.

“This isn’t the end. There will be a time when we get to see him forever,” said youngest son Tanner Eade.

Sargent Eade’s birthday would have been next week. His family said they would miss him every single day.