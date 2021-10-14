Sgt. Josh Bartlett honored by Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Office’s SWAT officer Josh Bartlett was honored with a memorial recognition on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives Thursday.

Sergeant Bartlett was killed July 15 during a standoff in Levelland.

Before the House began its deliberations, Lubbock state representatives Dustin Burrows and John Frullo called for a moment of silence to honor Bartlett’s life.

“Sgt. Bartlett is a hero,” Burrows said. “There are no adequate words in the English language to express our gratitude for Sgt. Bartlett’s life and his sacrifice.”

Rep. Burrows remembered Bartlett’s service in the U.S. Army and his reception of the Purple Heart, part of the decorated military career Bartlett forged before returning home to serve in law enforcement. Bartlett led the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit, in which he served since 2012.

“Sgt. Bartlett’s heroism was on display on July 15th,” Rep. Burrows said.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe, as well as Sgt. Bartlett’s wife, children, and parents, joined in the House Gallery for the recognition.