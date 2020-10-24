Shallowater Community Center early voting site temporarily closed for cleaning

This is a press release from Lubbock County.

The early voting site at the Shallowater Community Center, located at 900 Avenue H in Shallowater, will be closed for the remainder of today (Saturday, October 24, 2020) and tomorrow (Sunday, October 25, 2020) after an election worker tested positive for COVID-19. The election site will undergo a Level 2 cleaning overnight and reopen for voting on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:00am. The Lubbock County Elections Office is working to ensure the continued safety of all voters at this location, as well as all other early voting sites.

Early voting for the Lubbock County General and Special Elections continues through Friday, October 30, 2020. Election Day is November 3, 2020. Go to VoteLubbock.org for more information, including early voting times and locations.

