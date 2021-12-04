Shallowater Education Foundation celebrates 10 years; awards over $100K in teacher grants

SHALLOWATER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Shallowater ISD:

The Shallowater Education Foundation awarded $108,160.91 in innovative teacher, professional development, and technology grants to Shallowater ISD teachers on Friday, December 3rd.



Successful grant applications are reviewed and approved by the Shallowater Education Foundation program committee. Awards were given to Elementary, Intermediate, Middle School, and High School teachers at Shallowater ISD in a surprise Prize Patrol where teachers were presented with a check and given the opportunity to share how they would put their grant money to meaningful use. Fourth grade teacher, Teresa Shires, states, “I plan to use the money to purchase learning games and hands-on station materials to enhance students’ learning experience and to spark curiosity. I am so grateful for the Shallowater Education Foundation for everything they do for the teachers of SISD. I greatly appreciate all of the time and work they put in to support our teachers.”



Dr. Anita Hebert, SISD Superintendent, participated in the event and shared her appreciation for Shallowater Education Foundation. “We could not be more appreciative of the support the Shallowater Education Foundation provides to our district. They move mountains to raise funds to enhance our classrooms with the tools for creative, high quality instruction.”



Since its inception ten years ago, the Shallowater Education Foundation has given $723,774.28 in teacher grants and student scholarships. President Jessica Kelly stated, “Shallowater is an extremely giving community, and it comes through in events like the annual Prize Patrol. SEF’s mission is to serve teachers, classrooms, and the educational needs of our school, and we are so thankful for the many donors who make this possible.”

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Photo provided by Shallowater ISD)

(Press release from the Shallowater Independent School District)