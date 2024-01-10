LUBBOCK, Texas— On January 6, the Shallowater Mustangs High School Cheer team won the UIL 3A D1 Spirit State championship.

Cheerleaders, Logann Carreon and Anaby Fleming said the win still feels surreal.

Carreon and Fleming said, “The feeling, it’s like, amazing. It’s like we’re sitting there all holding hands, just, like, waiting for them to call our names.”

Once their names were called, all the long hours and doing early morning or late night practices to have the perfect routine to perform at the championship stage, paid off.

Head Coach Jaycie Willer said they practiced every day, saying, “there were mornings, they were here at 8:15 in the morning ready to go. And then there were times that we were practicing till 10:30 at night because it was the only time we could all get together.”

Willer said the win is such a reward.

Willer said, “they’re so deserving and they put in the work. So just knowing that everything that they worked for and kind of getting to see their dreams come true was really just super rewarding.

The cheer team said the win meant everything to them and even more that they won it together.

Carreon and Fleming said, “It’s like a family. Like, our practices are so fun, like, so fun. Like we mess around, but we also work hard and it’s just like it’s just a time where you get to, like, forget about everything that’s going on and you just get to be with each other and have a good time.

Willer said the girls are just that to her, family.

Willer explained, “They are really like my favorite humans in the world most days and I get to spend it most days, most days, but I get to spend a whole lot of time with them.

And for a senior like Fleming, finishing her cheer career on the note of being the best 3A cheer team in Texas, could not be any better.

Fleming said, “being able to end my two year career with the state champion win with all of my favorite people is just surreal.”