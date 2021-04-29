Shallowater HS student council raises $30k for little girl diagnosed with cancer

SHALLOWATER, Texas — On Thursday, the Shallowater High School Student Council raised more than $30,000 at the annual Mr. Mustang event. The money raised will go to the family of Baylor Buckner, a little girl diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer.

According to a release by Shallowater ISD, the purpose of the event is to raise awareness for the various forms of cancer and the impacts they have on those diagnosed with it and their families.

“We know we could not pass up the opportunity to bless this amazing family,” Student Council president Hanna Fisher said. “I know there is not a family more deserving than the Buckners!”

At the event, 14 candidates representing various Shallowater HS organizations shared facts about a type of cancer, performed a talent and answered a question in front of the student body and a panel of judges.

“The smile on Baylor’s face is what made all of the work worth it,” Fisher said.