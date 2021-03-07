Shallowater ISD hosts Lubbock firefighters this weekend as part of the 4x4x48 Marathon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Shallowater ISD:

Eight firefighters from Lubbock Fire and Rescue were joined by members of the Shallowater community Saturday evening at Shallowater ISD’s Todd Field as they neared the end of their 4x4x48 Marathon.



Shallowater ISD is thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring in members of the community and first responder team to encourage and show support of the Lubbock firefighters in their quest to raise awareness for the 5-5-5 Foundation. While some ran alongside the men, others stood along the sidelines of Todd Field cheering them on as they became one step closer to completing the marathon.



The firefighters set a goal to raise $2,000 to benefit the foundation and as of Saturday evening, that has more than tripled. The 5-5-5 Foundation is an initiative that encourages the public to move over and slow down when you see first responders on the roadways. Anita Hebert, Shallowater ISD Superintendent, remarked, “Our community is extremely thankful for the service of our first responders and is proud to support them in any way possible. Lance Baker, one of the firefighters lives in our community. We all had a great time for a good cause.”

Community members and Shallowater First Responders gather around the firefighters before they begin. (Photo provided by SISD)

Members of the community show the fire fighters their support by running alongside them. (Photo provided by SISD)

Shallowater Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS and their families were all in attendance to show their support of the fire fighters and the 5-5-5 initiative. (Provided by SISD)

Shallowater ISD Superintendent, Anita Hebert, with the eight firefighters after their run. (Photo provided by SISD)

(News release from the Shallowater Independent School District)