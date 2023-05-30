SHALLOWATER, Texas — Shallowater Independent School District announced the hiring of a new Assistant Principal and Volleyball Head Coach on Tuesday.

Shallowater ISD said it hired Kelsey Morris as the Assistant Principal at Shallowater Intermediate School. Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, according to a press release.

She has been in education for 14 years and served various roles such as a teacher, coach, PLC team leader and mentor. Morris then participated in a Principal Internship Program, which Shallowater ISD said has prepared her for the role.

Kelsey Morris (left) and Julio Hernandez (right). Photo courtesy of Shallowater ISD.

Principal Julio Hernandez said, “Kelsey Morris is creative, caring, and loves working with students. Her variety of experience and expertise will be a great addition to the SIS family. I am looking forward to the impact she will make on the Shallowater community.”

Coming from All Saints Episcopal School, Levi Savage was hired as the Head Volleyball Coach. The press release said Savage led the team to a winning record each year and advanced to the state tournament in 2021.

He was also was the Assistant Volleyball Coach at Trinity Christian School where he helped lead the team to four state championships. Additionally, Savage has also been a coach for Next Level Volleyball Club for 10 years and has been decorated with many awards, the press release said.

Levi Savage (left) and Rodney Vincent (right). Photo courtesy of Shallowater ISD.

Athletic Director Rodney Vincent said, “It is evident Coach Savage has a deep passion

for volleyball and love for kids. I’m excited to see the culture he’s going to create and

know he will be an outstanding asset to the community of Shallowater. Go Mustangs, Go

Fillies!”