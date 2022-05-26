LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Shallowater ISD:

Shallowater ISD is pleased to announce the hiring of Kayla Rodriguez for their Head Girls

Softball Coach.



Coach Rodriguez joined the Shallowater family in the 2021-2022 school year from

Levelland ISD. She comes to the position with an array of experience: 13 years of

coaching softball, as well as working alongside collegiate-level coaches. Rodriguez states,

“I am extremely honored and grateful to lead the Shallowater Fillie Softball Program, and

can’t wait to get started!”



Born and raised in Knox City, Coach Rodriguez graduated from Texas Tech University

where she earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She then received her master’s

degree from Wayland Baptist University in education administration.



Shallowater Athletic Director, Rodney Vincent, stated, “Coach Rodriguez led the JV Fillie

Softball team extremely well last season. She was also a valuable coach in the volleyball

and basketball programs. She has worked with some of the best high school and

collegiate-level softball coaches in the state, and I believe she will use those experiences

to help us continue to build a great culture in our Mustang and Fillie athletic programs.

