Shallowater ISD names next superintendent

Shallowater ISD is most pleased to announce Dr. Anita Hebert has been named lone finalist for the

position of superintendent. Dr. Hebert is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and

Instruction for Magnolia ISD where she has served the district since 2002. She has extensive education experience as a teacher and administrator in Texas from Orange to El Paso and is actively involved in many professional and community activities.

Dr. Hebert grew up on a farm in Littlefield and knows West Texas is home. She has family in this area and is excited to return to her roots and build upon the successes in Shallowater. Her husband is a retired educator/coach and they are the proud parents of three grown children with the youngest being a recent graduate of Texas Tech’s accounting program.

“Shallowater is a community that bleeds red and black, is fiercely competitive, and is growing but

seeking to keep its small-town values and roots,” she said. Dr. Hebert values Shallowater’s legacy as a community “where Pride runs deep” and is committed to ensuring that continues.

We are confident Dr. Hebert is the perfect fit for our community and are most fortunate to add her to the Shallowater Family.

