Shallowater man admits to sex crime involving minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Shallowater man pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor after he was caught sending explicit texts to a 16-year-old.

Eleus James Delaney, 43, had a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, according to court records. The victim was on juvenile probation during their relationship.

The victim’s probation officer found a cell phone hidden in her room that contained many explicit texts from Delaney, per court records. In the texts, the victim and Delaney speak about having intercourse in the past.

An officer assumed the victim’s identity to continue having online conversations with Delaney, and organized a meet-up between the two at a hotel. When Delaney arrived at the hotel, he was arrested.

Delaney admitted to meeting the victim on the KIK messenger app and having intercourse with her at least three times.

Under the terms of the deal, Delaney will get at least 10 years in prison.