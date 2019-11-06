Shallowater man arrested, charged for sending obscene messages to minor

SHALLOWATER, Texas— A Shallowater man was arrested on Wednesday on a federal warrant and was charged with sending obscene communications to a minor.

A 14-year-old girl, referred to as Jane Doe, is dating the son of Darren Kyle Davis, 47, according to court records.

On Oct. 18, Doe’s mother saw an exchange of text messages between Doe and Davis- who was referred to as “Father In Law”, the court records state.

One of the messages Davis sent to Doe said “Oh ok (Son) said to me that he wanted to make love to you last night.” When Doe said she was glad his son did not do anything, Davis asked why.

Doe said, according to court records, that she felt sick and kept trying to go outside because she felt like she was going to throw up.

Davis then responded and said “How about in the van” and “Y’all was covered up,” court records show. Other messages from Davis became more explicit when he asked how far Doe and his son had gone.

After Doe’s mother took screenshots of their conversation, she provided them to a school employee, court records state. Then the school contacted Crosby County Sheriff’s Office.

When Doe was interviewed by investigators, she said her and Davis’ son “exchanged sexually explicit images and videos through Snapchat,” court records state. She said she believed Davis would use his son’s Snapchat to communicate with her.

She told investigators she was concerned at one point because some of the videos and images were being saved on Davis’ son’s Snapchat account.

Doe said she could tell Davis was the one communicating with her on Snapchat by “the way he talked,” court records state.

Davis remained booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday.