Shallowater One Act Play wins 3A State Championship

SHALLOWATER, Texas — On Thursday, Shallowater One Act Play performed in the 3A State performance in Waco, Texas, and left as champions.

“This year has been one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had. It’s been such an honor to work with Mrs. Couch for her last year. She has been such an influence throughout my six years in One Act Play. Cindy and Greg have been like family to me and I cannot explain the love we have for them,” senior, Alee Roberts, said.

The 2021 Cast Members include Alee Roberts, Colin Lain, Jaden Bobo, Caitlyn Smith, Kate Munson, Hannah Carreon, Stephen May, Mia Moore, Jaiden Landers, Breck Moyers, Caden Kirkland, Jenna Bishop, Gage Bunting, Noah Constancio, Kade Bobo and Tayden Warren.

According to a news release, Shallowater ISD’s Theatre Director, Cindy Couch, will retire this year after 37 years in education, 32 of those as a theatre director.