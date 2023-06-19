LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hamilton Farms in Shallowater announced in a social media post its plans to open the farm to the public for its 3rd annual “Sunflower Days.” According to the post, the “flowers are planted and growing” and “we are hoping to have blooms by July 1.”

The farm will be open Friday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., for “3 full weekends” once flowers bloom, Hamilton Farms told EverythingLubbock.com.

Admission to enter is $6 per person and kids 3 and under will get in free, said the post.

Hamilton Farms stated specific dates will be announced on both its social media platform and website.

The post also stated the farm will allow photographers at any time during its hours of operations, and no outside bookings will be needed this season. According to Hamilton Farms, “photographers can bring their clients during hours of operations.”

Additionally, there will be no booking fee for photographers, but they will need to pay the $6 entrance fee.

The Hamilton Farms is located at 6830 FM 1729, Shallowater, TX, according to its website. For updates on the farm’s full season hours and dates, visit the website.