LUBBOCK, Texas – Chloe and Tatum McKinney will graduate valedictorian and salutatorian of Shallowater High School this week.

The twins told EverythingLubbock.com that they are “very competitive” when it comes to academics. Chloe and Tatum have been a hundredth of a point away from each other, said their mom, Brandi McKinney. She said they have held the first and second spot in school since eighth grade.

Chloe and Tatum would compare their report cards to each other every year, said McKinney. She added, “Dinner time was very interesting.” McKinney described the girls as “very driven” she said they are “definitely hard workers and give 110% at everything they do.”

Chloe and Tatum will be attending Texas Tech University in the fall. Tatum said she will major in Human Development and Family Sciences with hopes to be a child life specialist. Chloe said she will major in Counseling and Addiction Recovery sciences with hopes to be a social therapist and get her LPC to start her own practice.

The two girls played basketball and volleyball together.

Shallowater usually has the valedictorian and salutatorian give separate speeches at their graduation ceremony, but the school made a special exception for them. The twins will be giving their valedictorian and salutatorian speech together at graduation on Friday.