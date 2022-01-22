Shannon comes up big in No. 18 Texas Tech’s 78-65 win over West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time since returning from his back injury, Terrence Shannon Jr. looked like Terrence Shannon Jr. Saturday.

The junior guard scored 23 points, including several clutch baskets to lead No. 18 Texas Tech past West Virginia 78-65.

Shannon had scored just six total points in two games after coming back from back spasms that sidelined him for a month, but he played confidently and aggressively against the Mountaineers, firing 3-pointers without hesitation and driving hard to the rim.

He provided a quick, five-point burst in the first half when he hit a 3-pointer from the corner and attacked the rim for a layup. After West Virginia’s Taz Sherman gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the second half with 6:21 remaining, Shannon scored 11 points the rest of the way to give Texas Tech the lead back and close WVU out.

Shannon finished the evening with 23 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers, two of which came in that late-game surge.

The Mountaineers played their usual, aggressive defense and Saturday it led to fouls. Lots of them. They committed 30 fouls, sending the Red Raiders to the line 36 times. Four WVU players fouled out of the game.

The free throws helped Texas Tech score despite a poor shooting performance. They finished the game 40.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from the free throw line.

The Red Raiders also got 18 points from Kevin Obanor, who continued to find ways to contribute while his jump shot wasn’t falling. Obanor missed all four of his 3-point attempts Saturday, sinking his percentage to 20% in Big 12 play. However, he consistently scored and drew fouls underneath the basket. Obanor also chipped in three offensive rebounds, including a play in which he leapt out of bounds to save the ball to Davion Warren for two points.

As a whole, Texas Tech feasted on the offensive glass. It finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds, which helped combat its cold shooting. The Red Raiders also dominated the turnover battle, committing just nine giveaways to WVU’s 17.

West Virginia was carried by Sherman, who is the second-leading scorer in the Big 12. After Texas Tech took a 33-25 lead in the first half, Sherman scored seven points in less than a minute to close the gap.

Texas Tech led 53-48 when Sherman struck again, converting an old-fashioned 3-point play and knocking one down from distance to give the Mountaineers the lead.

But Shannon had an answer. In the last six minutes of the game, he had an and-one, two 3-pointers and dunk that punctuated the win.

With the win, Texas Tech improved to 15-4 on the season, 5-2 in Big 12 play and 12-0 in United Supermarkets Arena.