LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech Junior Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce that he will not be returning for his senior season.

As per Shannon’s social media, he credited Head Coach Mark Adams and Red Raider Nation thanking them for their support. “I have been blessed to meet so many impactful people during my time here. In my ups and downs you all stuck with me and cheered me on, I love you all and will never forget that.”

Throughout his time at Texas Tech, Shannon scored 915 points, grabbed 299 boards and 120 assists for the Red Raiders.

No official statement has been made about where Shannon will spend his senior season.