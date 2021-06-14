Shawn Adkins arrested for murder of Hailey Dunn

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Shawn Adkins was arrested for murder by the Big Spring Police Department on Monday, according to booking information.

A private investigator confirmed to BigCountyHomepage.com that the arrest was for the murder of Hailey Dunn.

Hailey was reported missing in December 2010, and her remains were found near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County in 2013.

Adkins was dating Hailey’s mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.

As of Monday afternoon, Adkins was in the Howard County Jail on a $2 million bond.