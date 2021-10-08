“She was planning a life without him,” Family remembers teen killed by domestic violence

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s almost been a year since Haven Trevino was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Trevino’s loved ones’ said the signs of abuse were there, but things got worse when Trevino tried to cut all ties with her abuser.

“That’s why her life was taken; because she was planning a life without him,” said Hannah Yunker, a friend of the family.

Trevino’s aunt Kim Hernandez has dedicated her life to keeping her niece’s memory alive. Hernandez shared a poem on her social media by Kimberly K. Collins titled, “Remember My Name.”

Hernandez said she will continue to speak out about domestic violence because Haven’s life matters. Trevino was not alone. Signs of abuse are often hidden, dismissed or overlooked.

Women’s Protective Services Communications Coordinator Steven Garcia said taking the steps to leave or get out of the situation can be extremely dangerous, which is why many victims can be overwhelmed by how to untangle themselves from the relationship.

“They can call us and we can get a safety plan going,” Garcia said. “We can actually make arrangements to have a police stand by to rescue people out of that situation.”

Women’s Protective Services offers a 24-7 hotline, but the first step is recognizing the signs of an abusive relationship that often begin with verbal and emotional abuse.

“We’ve seen text messages that have been saved on her computer and the conversations of them talking about the abuse,” Yunker said. “Him talking about ‘you did this first, well you were yelling first well that’s why I hit you that’s why I pushed you,” Yunker said.

For more information visit Women Protective Services