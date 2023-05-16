LUBBOCK, Texas — A kettle fire broke out at Shearer’s Foods in Lubbock on Monday, according to a press release from the food plant.

Shearer’s said all employees evacuated the building safely and uninjured. The ceiling however, did sustain some damage.

“Shearer’s Foods would like to thank the emergency responders and our local team for their swift efforts,” the company also said.

During a routine start-up the fire began, according to Shearer’s. It was isolated to one production kettle in the plant and smoke filled the facility.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said it was notified of the fire at 8:42 a.m., and due to the size of the fire and complexity of the structure, a two-alarm response was necessary. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire. Shearer’s Foods said it would “require some downtime” to clean and sanitize the plant.

We reached out to Shearer’s to see what impact this will have on employees. Look for an update if we get more information from Shearer’s.