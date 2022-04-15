The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Experience the beauty of ancient China at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on May 31, 2022. SHEN YUN’S unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, deeply moving journey. Featuring one of the world’s most ancient and richest dance systems—classical Chinese dance—along with dynamic animated backdrops and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization based in New York. Its mission is to revive 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture. Traditional Chinese culture—with its deep spiritual roots and profoundly optimistic worldview—was displaced by communism in China. While Shen Yun cannot perform in China today, it is sharing this precious heritage with the world.

Tickets are available online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)