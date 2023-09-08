Shen Yun to perform at Buddy Holly Hall, Jan 2024 (Image: The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On January 9, 2024, Lubbock can “experience the beauty of ancient China” at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHH) through a performance from Shen Yun.

The show blends stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, an orchestra and the art of classical Chinese dance, a press release from the BHH said.

Tickets range in price from $80.00 to $150.00. To purchase tickets:

Visit buddyhollyhall.com.

Call ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.

Visit the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Shen Yun’s mission is to revive 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture. Traditional Chinese culture—with its deep spiritual roots and profoundly optimistic worldview—was displaced by communism in China,” the press release said. “While Shen Yun cannot perform in China today, it is sharing this precious heritage with the world.”